Leaders of March on Washington 60th anniversary seek 'a continuation'  of original movement

Saturday's event marks the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, bringing together a diverse coalition of national organizations to assess progress towards Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of equality. Leaders including Reverend Al Sharpton, Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League, NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson, and Andrea Waters King join Morning Joe to emphasize the ongoing challenges, from hate crimes to eroding civil rights. The event aims to showcase unity across racial, gender, and generational lines and emphasizes the need for collective action to address pressing societal issues.Aug. 25, 2023