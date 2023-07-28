'This indictment reads like a mafia case': Mar-a-Lago property manager charged

Former President Trump faces new charges in connection with his post-presidency handling of classified documents after the special counsel filed a new indictment Thursday. The federal indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, alleges that Trump was part of a scheme to delete security video and that a newly charged defendant -- who was identified as a property manager at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence -- told another employee that "the boss" wanted the server deleted.July 28, 2023