'Kill as many people as possible, seize hostages': Hamas intentionally targeted Israeli elementary schools

Documents recovered from Hamas terrorists' bodies shed light on their deliberate targeting of elementary schools and a youth center during attacks on Israel. Shared exclusively with NBC News, these plans outline the terrorists' agenda to maximize casualties, take hostages, and transport them to Gaza. Israeli officials are now closely analyzing this trove of documents, raising concerns about the ongoing situation in Tel Aviv and the potential for ground movements at the Israeli-Egyptian border. Senior National Correspondent Jay Gray reports from Tel Aviv on the latest developments.Oct. 16, 2023