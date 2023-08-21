Many seek Trump alternative, but 'aren't as vocal,' says Iowa voter

Amidst strong support for Donald Trump, Iowa Republicans reveal subtle divisions in their loyalty. An NBC poll indicates two-thirds stand firmly by him, yet some are discreetly considering alternatives like DeSantis, Tim Scott, and Chris Christie. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard sits down with four voters in Iowa, two Trump supporters and two undecided, as voters grapple with vocal support for Trump versus the allure of change within the Republican Party.Aug. 21, 2023