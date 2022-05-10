IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Many Russians eager for independent news, says journalist who fled country

Morning Joe

Many Russians eager for independent news, says journalist who fled country

09:26

Russian journalist Tikhon Dzyadko left Russia after his independent online news channel was blocked by the government, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss leaving the country and the challenge of getting news about the war in Ukraine to Russian viewers.May 10, 2022

