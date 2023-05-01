IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Manhunt continues for Texas man accused of killing five neighbors

01:19

Authorities are still searching for a man accused of fatally shooting five of his neighbors, including an 8-year-old child, in their Texas home last week after one asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard. Also, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is facing criticism for referring to the victims of the mass shooting as "illegal immigrants".May 1, 2023

