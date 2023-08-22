Mandana Dayani: 'I am a Voter' puts youth participation center stage for 2024 election

Gen Z and millennials, representing 48.5% of the upcoming voting population, hold the power to shape the 2024 election landscape. Mandana Dayani, co-founder of "I am a voter," a nonpartisan movement, joins Morning Joe to share her personal journey as an Iranian immigrant and her dedication to fostering civic engagement. By leveraging marketing strategies and collaborations with influencers and brands, the movement aims to amplify young voices, driving a cultural shift towards increased participation in the democratic process.Aug. 22, 2023