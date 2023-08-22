IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    Mandana Dayani: 'I am a Voter' puts youth participation center stage for 2024 election

    07:30
  • UP NEXT

    Judge's Dilemma: Balancing Trump's free speech vs. witness intimidation 

    05:36

  • First Trump co-defendant turns himself in to Fulton county jail

    00:24

  • Ukraine's U.S.-made cluster bombs: 'Most controversial arms transfer of Biden's presidency'

    05:38

  • Trump to surrender Thursday: $200,000 bond terms explained

    06:31

  • DeSantis struggles to 'show voters some personality' amidst Trump's dominance

    05:27

  • Mark Meadows claims to have 'no knowledge' of Trump declassifying documents

    04:46

  • 'Smart geopolitics and smart economics': Adm. Stavridis praises Biden's first Camp David summit

    03:56

  • Sahil Kapur: Asian American vote will be decisive in battleground states

    07:46

  • As Trump's surrender looms, GOP contenders vie for second place in primary race

    02:59

  • Decline in DEI efforts: Burden shifts to women of color, says Daniela Pierre-Bravo

    05:00

  • Many seek Trump alternative, but 'aren't as vocal,' says Iowa voter

    08:11

  • DeSantis: I'll leave drug smugglers 'stone cold dead at the border'

    02:53

  • Will Hurd: Amidst industry demand, immigration presents an 'opportunity'

    09:15

  • Joe: Is the MAGA base a cult?

    09:54

  • Record-breaking Tropical Storm Hilary devastates California

    02:57

  • New Iowa poll: Trump commands strong lead over DeSantis, despite indictments

    11:04

  • Why Trump shouldn't be allowed to move Fulton County case to federal court

    06:57

  • New Blues compilation 'Tell Everybody!' a 'Saturday night party record'

    04:44

Morning Joe

Mandana Dayani: 'I am a Voter' puts youth participation center stage for 2024 election

07:30

Gen Z and millennials, representing 48.5% of the upcoming voting population, hold the power to shape the 2024 election landscape. Mandana Dayani, co-founder of "I am a voter," a nonpartisan movement, joins Morning Joe to share her personal journey as an Iranian immigrant and her dedication to fostering civic engagement. By leveraging marketing strategies and collaborations with influencers and brands, the movement aims to amplify young voices, driving a cultural shift towards increased participation in the democratic process.Aug. 22, 2023

  • Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    Mandana Dayani: 'I am a Voter' puts youth participation center stage for 2024 election

    07:30
  • UP NEXT

    Judge's Dilemma: Balancing Trump's free speech vs. witness intimidation 

    05:36

  • First Trump co-defendant turns himself in to Fulton county jail

    00:24

  • Ukraine's U.S.-made cluster bombs: 'Most controversial arms transfer of Biden's presidency'

    05:38

  • Trump to surrender Thursday: $200,000 bond terms explained

    06:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All