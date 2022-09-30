IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hurricane Ian strengthens as storm takes aim at South Carolina

    04:45

  • DeSantis: About 1.9 million people still without power across Florida

    04:14

  • Putin proclaims annexation of four Ukrainian regions, defying international law

    06:28

  • Over 400,000 homes still without power, says Fla. energy company president

    02:27
    Manchin says he's 'praying' for an end to 50-50 Senate as it breaks for election

    03:09
    Homeland Security secretary details response efforts to Ian

    06:50

  • Putin to announce annexation of Ukrainian regions on Friday

    06:53

  • Over two million still without electricity in Florida following Ian

    03:28

  • ‘We’ve never had this type of storm surge before’

    06:06

  • Southwest Florida assesses damage following Ian

    03:06

  • Georgia and Carolinas bracing for Ian's impact

    03:56

  • 'Joy and darkness' in 'Bad Sisters'

    04:43

  • Ian was 'unpredictable and fierce,' says Lee Country sheriff

    05:36

  • Punta Gorda resident provided comfort to husband with cancer as Ian raged

    07:14

  • Tampa mayor: We were spared the fury of Hurricane Ian

    04:00

  • Impassable roads, flooding, power lines down, says Charlotte County sheriff

    03:20

  • FEMA administrator: Lee County was ground zero for Ian's impact

    06:04

  • Russia to formally annex four occupied Ukrainian regions Friday

    04:53

  • Jose Diaz-Balart: Bradenton was battered by winds

    03:57

  • St. Petersburg mayor says city largely spared from Ian

    06:29

Morning Joe

Manchin says he's 'praying' for an end to 50-50 Senate as it breaks for election

03:09

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., says he's 'praying' for an end to 50-50 Senate as it breaks for election, according to new reporting from Sahil Kapur.Sept. 30, 2022

