Manchin and Huntsman flirt with a third-party 2024 ticket

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and former Gov. Jon Huntsman, R-Utah, were on the trail with No Labels, the group laying the groundwork to field a third-party presidential campaign. Manchin continued to leave open the door to a third-party presidential run with No Labels, repeatedly declining to rule it out in an interview with NBC News. The Morning Joe panel discusses the impact Manchin's run could have on 2024.July 18, 2023