Malcolm Gladwell explores how classic westerns may have influenced SCOTUS rulings on gun laws

Best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell delves into the influence of classic Westerns like 'Gunsmoke' on American gun culture and how misconceptions from these shows still impact today's debates on gun laws in the latest episode of his "Revisionist History" podcast. Gladwell joins Morning Joe to discuss the misconceptions surrounding the Wild West and its historical accuracy, shedding light on how pop culture has shaped Americans' views on firearms. Gladwell also explores the Supreme Court's connection to these misconceptions and their influence on the ongoing national conversation about firearms in America. Sept. 7, 2023