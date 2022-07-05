IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Malcolm Gladwell: 'Bomber Mafia' looks at a great untold story from WWII

Morning Joe

Malcolm Gladwell: 'Bomber Mafia' looks at a great untold story from WWII

Author and host of 'Revisionist History' podcast, Malcolm Gladwell, joins Morning Joe to discuss his book 'The Bomber Mafia,' which is out now in paperback. The book looks at the events leading to the end of World War II.July 5, 2022

    Malcolm Gladwell: 'Bomber Mafia' looks at a great untold story from WWII

