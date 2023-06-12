IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Majority say taking nuclear, military secrets a national security threat

    Joe: If Republicans want to keep defending Trump, they'll lose elections

  The effort to defend Trump is very haphazard, says former federal prosecutor

  Ari Melber: Jack Smith hasn't said a word and he has the whole country listening 

  A look back to 2019: Predicting Trump could run for re-election to shield himself

  Neal Katyal: Indictment makes clear no person can brazenly disregard the law without consequence

  Rep. Raskin: Trump has transformed Lincoln's party; he runs it like a religious cult

  Republican lawmakers react to Trump's indictment predictably

  Joe: Trump will now find out you can't bully federal judges or the feds themselves

  Joe: Indictment could be something that had to be done and we have crossed a line that could be dangerous

  Ibram X. Kendi: When we assess structural racism, we are talking about groups not individuals

  Women are still pessimistic about the U.S. economy, polling shows

  'You don't know anything about him': Evangelical voters on Mike Pence

  Most women believe menopause has negatively impacted work life: study

  Chris Christie says campaign will focus on Trump's presidential record

  House members seek sanctions on people involved in Iranian oil sales

  Andrew Weissmann: No question Trump will be charged, now a matter of 'when'

  Dave Aronberg: An indictment could be coming 'any day now'

  Pence weighs in on support for eventual GOP nominee: What it means

  Is Pence's speaking truth to power something to celebrate or criticize?

Morning Joe

Majority say taking nuclear, military secrets a national security threat

Former President Trump taking nuclear, military documents would be a national security risk, say 80 percent of respondents in a new CBS News/YouGov poll. June 12, 2023

Play All