Morning Joe

Majority of Trump voters say civil war ‘likely’ in next decade

04:19

A majority of individuals who voted for Trump in 2020 say civil war in the United States is likely in the next decade, according to new polling. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 30, 2022

