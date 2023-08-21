IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Joe: Is the MAGA base a cult?

    09:54
Morning Joe

Joe: Is the MAGA base a cult?

09:54

In a new CBS News National Poll, Trump sustains a notable 62% lead in the GOP primary race, with his supporters reference his legal challenges as a further reason for their backing. Ron DeSantis follows at 16%, with other candidates polling in single digits. Additionally, 91% of respondents prefer candidates to emphasize their own cases in debates rather than targeting Trump. The Morning Joe panel delves into these figures, questioning whether the MAGA base can be labeled a "cult." Notably with 71% of Trump's supporters considering him a more reliable source of information than media figures, religious leaders, and even their own friends and family.Aug. 21, 2023

