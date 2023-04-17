'Women and girls will die': FL State Senator on new six-week abortion ban

With over 75% of Floridians in disagreement, the Republican-controlled house moves to approve a new six week abortion ban, opponents like State Senator Lauren Book are vowing to keep up the fight. The bill's passage could have far-reaching implications for reproductive rights in the southern United States. The Florida Supreme Court is currently weighing whether to uphold the state's current 15-week abortion ban. The six-week ban will only take effect if the current ban is upheld. Florida Senator Lauren Book joins Morning Joe to discuss the implications of this controversial issue.April 17, 2023