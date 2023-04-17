IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DeSantis quietly signs extreme six-week abortion ban into law

    07:52
  • Now Playing

    'Women and girls will die': FL State Senator on new six-week abortion ban

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    Top GOP Donor withholds support over DeSantis' abortion ban

    06:57

  • Tim Scott pledges to sign 'most conservative, pro-life' legislation if elected president

    04:14

  • Trump, Pence among speakers at annual NRA convention

    02:46

  • House member says Florida abortion law shows importance of coming elections

    08:03

  • State Rep. Justin Pearson: People power does win in the end

    07:32

  • John Leguizamo: New series is a 'party every episode but you learn something'

    07:13

  • Nancy Northup: People want access to their rights

    05:04

  • President Biden wraps up overseas trip to Ireland

    04:08

  • White House slams Florida's new abortion ban

    03:19

  • 'Camelot' like never before: Aaron Sorkin's revival brings new meaning to the classic tale

    04:30

  • LeBron James has been the perfect role model since he was a teen, says author

    08:27

  • Why Republicans can't wish away Trump or abortion

    10:32

  • New York Dolls legend David Johansen on his life, legacy and documentary

    11:44

  • A young son goes on adventures with his father in 'Tell Me Your Dreams'

    06:46

  • Senator points out hypocrisy over calls for Sen. Feinstein to resign

    02:21

  • Senator predicts more action at federal, state level on gun violence

    11:33

  • Sen. Feinstein faces calls to resign over absence

    01:38

  • Steve Rattner: Black unemployment hits a record low

    07:26

Morning Joe

'Women and girls will die': FL State Senator on new six-week abortion ban

04:07

With over 75% of Floridians in disagreement, the Republican-controlled house moves to approve a new six week abortion ban, opponents like State Senator Lauren Book are vowing to keep up the fight. The bill's passage could have far-reaching implications for reproductive rights in the southern United States.  The Florida Supreme Court is currently weighing whether to uphold the state's current 15-week abortion ban. The six-week ban will only take effect if the current ban is upheld. Florida Senator Lauren Book joins Morning Joe to discuss the implications of this controversial issue.April 17, 2023

  • DeSantis quietly signs extreme six-week abortion ban into law

    07:52
  • Now Playing

    'Women and girls will die': FL State Senator on new six-week abortion ban

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    Top GOP Donor withholds support over DeSantis' abortion ban

    06:57

  • Tim Scott pledges to sign 'most conservative, pro-life' legislation if elected president

    04:14

  • Trump, Pence among speakers at annual NRA convention

    02:46

  • House member says Florida abortion law shows importance of coming elections

    08:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All