Majority of Americans view Trump's handling of classified documents as illegal, poll finds

Despite hopes for alternative contenders, Donald Trump continues to dominate the field leading the GOP primary at 56%, according to a Fox News poll. However, a new AP and RC Center poll reveals that 53% of adults consider Donald Trump's mishandling of classified documents illegal, while 16% view it as unethical but not criminal. Donny Deutsch joins Morning Joe, highlighting Donald Trump's charisma as a key factor in his continued dominance.June 29, 2023