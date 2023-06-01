IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Majority of Americans comfortable seeing LGBTQ people in ads, report finds

06:54

GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis joins Morning Joe at the start of Pride month to discuss the organization's annual Accelerating Acceptance study, which this year finds that non-LGBTQ Americans overwhelmingly agree that LGBTQ people should be free to live their lives and not be discriminated against. Ellis also discusses recent attacks from conservatives against companies that support Pride.June 1, 2023

