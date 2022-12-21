IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'A defiant gesture towards Russia': Zelenskyy visits Washington on Wednesday

    06:07

  • Plans for Zelenskyy D.C. trip came together in a 'matter of days'

    08:33
  • Now Playing

    'Widespread power outages expected': Winter storm warning issued for millions

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Remnick: Trump is a shriveled, diminished figure on the political scene

    05:39

  • Eugene Robinson: There ought to be a statue of Thompson & Cheney in Washington

    08:14

  • 'Woman' is the word of 2022: Here's Why

    06:22

  • Chief Justice Roberts orders temporary hold on Title 42 border policy

    11:04

  • Broadway's 'Take Me Out' rounds the bases for the last time

    05:29

  • Pakistan FM: Flooding in Pakistan is 'the worst climate catastrophe we've ever seen'

    06:46

  • Rosenberg: If it's a choice between going slowly or carefully, I'll take carefully

    10:06

  • Hakeem Jeffries: GOP learned nothing from 'historic underperformance' in midterm elections

    06:32

  • 'Radio City Christmas Spectacular' returns, "Ain't No Mo" extended

    05:17

  • 'Pelosi in the House' follows the Speaker's career over three decades

    12:10

  • Group works to help displaced Ukrainian children

    07:15

  • Dave Aronberg: I'm not so sure the committee will charge Trump for Jan. 6

    09:16

  • 'Today is the day': Jan. 6 committee's last day to make their case in public

    05:16

  • Joe: If Musk does leave Twitter, it's in his best interest

    09:09

  • How chaos 'on steroids' followed Trump from WH to Mar-a-Lago

    09:02

  • Rep. Schiff: 'Painstaking effort' to put together Jan. 6 report

    08:25

  • Jan. 6 committee finalizes criminal referral plan for Trump

    09:09

Morning Joe

'Widespread power outages expected': Winter storm warning issued for millions

02:01

Millions of people in the United States are expected to be impacted by what is shaping up to be the worst storm ahead of the Christmas holidays in decades.Dec. 21, 2022

  • 'A defiant gesture towards Russia': Zelenskyy visits Washington on Wednesday

    06:07

  • Plans for Zelenskyy D.C. trip came together in a 'matter of days'

    08:33
  • Now Playing

    'Widespread power outages expected': Winter storm warning issued for millions

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Remnick: Trump is a shriveled, diminished figure on the political scene

    05:39

  • Eugene Robinson: There ought to be a statue of Thompson & Cheney in Washington

    08:14

  • 'Woman' is the word of 2022: Here's Why

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All