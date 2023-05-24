IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Major NYC landmark, the Brooklyn Bridge, celebrates big birthday

The Brooklyn Bridge turns 140 years old on Wednesday, and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns along with the New York Times Michael Kimmelman join Morning Joe to discuss the bridge's history and a new film on the anniversary.May 24, 2023

