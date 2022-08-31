IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Biden leaned in, went on the offensive and it will break through to Independents

    08:32

  • Ignatius: Gorbachev swung the door of 'monstrous Soviet regime' open

    08:49

  • A nightmare scenario if Trump gets a second term: The Atlantic

    07:18

  • Trump works to reactivate dangerous QAnon conspiracy

    09:17

  • Not everyone with 'political integrity' should run, says writer

    07:45

  • What Trump wants for the GOP in Pennsylvania is bad for the party

    04:32

  • Why Latino voters feel largely ignored by both parties...and what to do about it

    05:44

  • How Kari Lake is leveraging the 2020 Biden call in Arizona

    03:29

  • The incredible, true story of how U.S. vets helped save an Afghan soldier

    08:24

  • Hopes for a 'red wave' are receding ahead of the midterms, and here's why

    05:44

  • McConnell fundraises for MAGA Republicans after criticizing candidate quality

    04:04

  • Biden delivering a 'Soul of the Nation' speech to divided country

    05:54

  • Joe: This should be a landslide year for GOP, but it's not working that way

    09:53

  • Majority of Trump voters say civil war ‘likely’ in next decade

    04:19

  • Why a possibility of obstruction looms over Trump

    12:00

  • Biden has become a boon for Democrats

    06:09

  • House member sounds alarm on authoritarianism in new book

    05:29

  • Joe: Trump and his defenders aren't explaining 'why' he took documents

    03:36

  • Student debt relief gets support from majority of voters

    07:12

  • 'Not looking great' for NASA's Artemis 1 Monday launch

    04:51

Morning Joe

MAGA Republicans apparently don't believe in democracy anymore: Rep. Jeffries

04:45

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, discusses the president's planned address to the nation and how he plans to draw a contrast between Democrats and MAGA Republicans.Aug. 31, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Biden leaned in, went on the offensive and it will break through to Independents

    08:32

  • Ignatius: Gorbachev swung the door of 'monstrous Soviet regime' open

    08:49

  • A nightmare scenario if Trump gets a second term: The Atlantic

    07:18

  • Trump works to reactivate dangerous QAnon conspiracy

    09:17

  • Not everyone with 'political integrity' should run, says writer

    07:45

  • What Trump wants for the GOP in Pennsylvania is bad for the party

    04:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All