Morning Joe

Macron faces backlash after call to not 'humiliate' Russia

06:52

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested it would be unwise for the West to 'humiliate' Russian President Vladimir Putin. French Amb. to the U.S., Philippe Etienne, joins Morning Joe to discuss France's support for Ukrainian sovereignty and Macron's remarks.June 7, 2022

