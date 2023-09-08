IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Special grand jury report in Georgia Trump case released

  • Presidential centers release joint statement on fragile state of democracy

    06:01

  • New book looks at the 1987-1988 NBA season

    08:17
    Lucinda Williams: My rebellious spirit pushed me forward

    05:11
    After election losses, Republicans are trying to find a new term for 'pro-life'

    05:59

  • Trump hosts $100K per plate fundraiser to help Giuliani pay legal bills

    03:54

  • 'If a hot flash was a live show': Samantha Bee expands 'Sex Education' tour

    06:07

  • Migrant crisis 'will destroy' New York City, says mayor

    04:38

  • U.S. Military faces a recruiting crisis; service member offers solutions to change that

    06:50

  • Why it’s time for Biden to fight, to engage, to tell the truth about Trump

    12:18

  • Joe: Why aren't Republicans calling out Senator Tuberville?

    06:38

  • Jon Meacham: Democracy is fragile because it's human; it's up to us

    07:11

  • 'Richer, wealthier and happier': The future of AI and its impact on humanity

    06:21

  • 'Companies must get serious': United Auto Workers leader warns of potential strike

    04:41

  • 'This is personal for her': Why Nancy Pelosi may be motivated to run again

    06:41

  • Malcolm Gladwell explores how classic westerns may have influenced SCOTUS rulings on gun laws

    10:55

  • Senate unity threatens House Republicans' government funding plans: 'There's a big challenge ahead'

    03:33

  • Sen. Warren: 'Biden's doing a great job, just look at what he's delivered.'

    02:25

  • Joe: There's a rot in the GOP and Tommy Tuberville is a perfect example of it

    08:39

  • Warren: The GOP wants a shutdown because ‘they think it’ll help Trump and other extremists get reelected.’

    02:26

  • 'I'm totally covered under the law': Trump says he'd 'absolutely' testify at his criminal trial

    03:03

Morning Joe

Lucinda Williams: My rebellious spirit pushed me forward

05:11

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Lucinda Williams made the Forbes and Know Your Value's '50 Over 50' list, and she joins Morning Joe to discuss how her rebellious streak pushed her forward in her art and life. Forbes' Maggie McGrath also joins the discussion.Sept. 8, 2023

