Morning Joe

Los Angeles, Cincinnati mayors prepare for Sunday's Super Bowl

08:14

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place this Sunday in Los Angeles between the Rams and the Bengals, and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval join Morning Joe to discuss the game and their friendly wager.Feb. 11, 2022

