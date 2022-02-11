Los Angeles, Cincinnati mayors prepare for Sunday's Super Bowl
08:14
Share this -
copied
Super Bowl LVI is set to take place this Sunday in Los Angeles between the Rams and the Bengals, and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval join Morning Joe to discuss the game and their friendly wager.Feb. 11, 2022
Rep. Cheney in op-ed says January 6 committee 'won't be intimidated'
06:23
Now Playing
Los Angeles, Cincinnati mayors prepare for Sunday's Super Bowl
08:14
UP NEXT
House member prioritizes lowering prescription drug prices
10:16
NFL star Anthony Harris takes fan to dance after her father dies
01:44
Sen. Graham doesn't 'know what the rules are' on removal of papers
01:02
Connecticut governor calls for Covid mask mandate to be lifted