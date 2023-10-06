IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Irresponsibility on steroids': Trump reportedly shared nuclear sub secrets

    09:11

  • Joe: GOP brand is dragged down by Trump, but they don't seem to get it

    09:28
  • Now Playing

    Liz Cheney warns of Jim Jordan taking over as House Speaker

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    Problem Solvers member defends group, says they tried for 'days, weeks' on a deal

    10:17

  • Biden leads Trump in general election polling, but GOP leads Dems on the issues

    08:47

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell owes millions in unpaid legal fees, lawyers say

    02:57

  • What's a 'zilot'? Bob and Erin Odenkirk explain in their new book of poems for kids

    05:39

  • Sen. Manchin: Rep. McCarthy's ousting seemed to be personal

    08:26

  • 'Lost Weekend' details the relationship of John Lennon and May Pang

    07:21

  • 'This is as swampy as it gets': House Republican calls out Rep. Gaetz

    11:01

  • Sen. Manchin: Democracy as we know it wouldn't withstand another Trump administration

    03:43

  • GOP House member says he 'slept like a baby' after voting to oust McCarthy

    11:56

  • A father details his grief through comedy in 'Sorry for Your Loss' 

    07:27

  • Willie Geist jokingly wonders about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

    02:30

  • Joe: Kevin McCarthy knew this train was coming, and he just sat there

    07:37

  • 'The Donald Trump show is over': Letitia James 'will not be bullied'

    07:53

  • Joe: Yesterday we saw chaos on GOP side and discipline on Dem side

    03:27

  • 'This judge means business': Judge issues partial gag order

    08:07

  • Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key trace 'The History of Sketch Comedy'

    08:40

  • Donald Trump drops off Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans

    00:52

Morning Joe

Liz Cheney warns of Jim Jordan taking over as House Speaker

00:44

Fmr. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., weighed in Thursday on the ousting of Speaker McCarthy, saying while she doesn't think Rep. Jim Jordan will become House Speaker, she warns of what it would mean for the Constitution if he were named Speaker.Oct. 6, 2023

  • 'Irresponsibility on steroids': Trump reportedly shared nuclear sub secrets

    09:11

  • Joe: GOP brand is dragged down by Trump, but they don't seem to get it

    09:28
  • Now Playing

    Liz Cheney warns of Jim Jordan taking over as House Speaker

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    Problem Solvers member defends group, says they tried for 'days, weeks' on a deal

    10:17

  • Biden leads Trump in general election polling, but GOP leads Dems on the issues

    08:47

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell owes millions in unpaid legal fees, lawyers say

    02:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All