IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Firearm mortality has skyrocketed in Texas over the past decade

    07:56

  • Three children among the victims in Texas mall shooting

    03:05

  • Sen. Fetterman: Treatment works and it saved me from my anguish

    08:02

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Bronny James, Fox News, AI, the age 43

    09:13

  • Top-to-bottom changes to mental health system needed, says expert

    07:43

  • How 'The Way' continues to inspire over a decade after its release

    08:32

  • Kids in N.C. 51 percent more likely to die from guns; the state's AG wants to fix that

    05:18

  • Why do evangelicals continue to stand behind Trump?

    13:14
  • Now Playing

    Liz Cheney releases new ad blasting Donald Trump

    03:21
  • UP NEXT

    Shonda Rhimes on her creative process and breaking the rules in Hollywood

    03:30

  • Tyler Perry: Look for the little things that encourage you

    08:24

  • Clarence Thomas documentary charts the justice's controversial path

    09:38

  • Newly-elected chair of South Carolina Democrats looks to 2024

    06:30

  • Jonathan Chait: Conservatives making serious attempt to change education

    06:05

  • How Texas' abortion bans are impacting pregnant patients

    05:18

  • Why the gun industry wants malls and schools to be war zones

    08:01

  • Outgoing Chicago mayor: I leave office with my head held high

    09:14

  • 'Shocking and saddening': House member calls out Texas governor's inaction on guns

    10:10

  • Biden approval rating at new low, over half of voters support charging Trump

    03:21

  • Joe: There is a sickness in Texas and that sickness starts at the top with Greg Abbott

    09:43

Morning Joe

Liz Cheney releases new ad blasting Donald Trump

03:21

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., launched her first TV ad of the 2024 election cycle in New Hampshire on Tuesday going after former President Trump.May 9, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Firearm mortality has skyrocketed in Texas over the past decade

    07:56

  • Three children among the victims in Texas mall shooting

    03:05

  • Sen. Fetterman: Treatment works and it saved me from my anguish

    08:02

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Bronny James, Fox News, AI, the age 43

    09:13

  • Top-to-bottom changes to mental health system needed, says expert

    07:43

  • How 'The Way' continues to inspire over a decade after its release

    08:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All