Lisa Rubin: The question SCOTUS has agreed to resolve is a narrow one
Feb. 29, 202410:33
Morning Joe

Lisa Rubin: The question SCOTUS has agreed to resolve is a narrow one

10:33

The Supreme Court on Wednesday laid out a hearing schedule on former President Donald Trump's claims of presidential immunity that raises significant doubts that the election interference case against him will go to trial before the 2024 election. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 29, 2024

