Lisa Rubin: 'Judge Cannon’s overwhelmed and second guessing herself at every corner’
May 8, 202408:23
Morning Joe

Lisa Rubin: 'Judge Cannon’s overwhelmed and second guessing herself at every corner’

08:23

The trial of former President Trump over alleged mishandling of classified documents and obstruction has been indefinitely postponed. Judge Aileen Cannon, citing complexities with legal rules and classified evidence, set new pre-trial deadlines but has delayed setting a firm trial date, with no proceedings expected before late July. Legal analyst Lisa Rubin and Danny Cevallos weigh in. May 8, 2024

