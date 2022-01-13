IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Marking one year of Kevin McCarthy's hypocrisy

    11:08

  • Why Biden's Bull Connor reference felt 'out of character'

    05:48
  • Now Playing

    Lindsey Vonn: Important for me to learn who I was outside of skiing

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Secretary of State: My strong hope is Russia will take the path of diplomacy and dialogue

    12:08

  • Rep. Val Demings: Law enforcement has a responsibility to get vaccinated

    08:52

  • James Patterson and Mike Lupica team up for 'The Horsewoman'

    07:17

  • Joe: It all comes down to ‘The Big Grift'

    06:47

  • Sen. Murphy: We need to restore the filibuster to what people think it is

    10:28

  • Sen. Schumer: Mitt Romney knows Donald Trump and Joe Biden aren't the same

    05:56

  • Sen. Schumer: Efforts to curb voting rights a real threat to our democracy

    09:06

  • British PM Boris Johnson apologizes for attending party during lockdown

    01:34

  • Did Biden overshoot the mark in voting rights speech?

    11:56

  • Outpouring of love and support following death of Bob Saget

    04:37

  • Richard Haass: At some point, Putin will have to decide what he wants

    06:37

  • A defense of 'Succession' actor Jeremy Strong

    07:56

  • Forbes and Know Your Value launch inaugural 50 Over 50 Asia list

    05:52

  • Martin Luther King III: We need to see how the WH will get voting rights bills passed

    07:09

  • Biden set to give Georgia voting rights speech; Stacey Abrams won't be in attendance

    11:06

  • Dr. Gottlieb: Velocity of omicron spread putting great burden on society

    10:25

  • U.S. and Russia hold high-stakes meeting amid growing Ukraine crisis

    07:05

Morning Joe

Lindsey Vonn: Important for me to learn who I was outside of skiing

05:10

Retired Olympic Gold Medalist, Lindsey Vonn, joins Morning Joe to discuss her life on the slopes and in competition and her new memoir 'Rise: My Story'.Jan. 13, 2022

  • Marking one year of Kevin McCarthy's hypocrisy

    11:08

  • Why Biden's Bull Connor reference felt 'out of character'

    05:48
  • Now Playing

    Lindsey Vonn: Important for me to learn who I was outside of skiing

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Secretary of State: My strong hope is Russia will take the path of diplomacy and dialogue

    12:08

  • Rep. Val Demings: Law enforcement has a responsibility to get vaccinated

    08:52

  • James Patterson and Mike Lupica team up for 'The Horsewoman'

    07:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All