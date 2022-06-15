IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Schiff: Did the Jan. 6 Committee wait too long? No, investigations have a pace of their own

    05:54

  • Biden is calling on oil producers to produce more, says Energy Secretary

    06:44

  • President Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Fewer Americans blaming Trump for January 6, polling shows

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: President Biden to visit Saudi Arabia in July

    05:57

  • Party has 'embraced fantasy over facts,' says former House member on leaving GOP

    09:07

  • Bill Barr's testimony was important, says January 6 committee member

    10:26

  • Florida House member taking on Sen. Rubio in November

    08:50

  • Sen. Coons: January 6 hearings are remarkable, riveting and delivering new evidence

    07:59

  • Sen. Warnock: Are we the America of Jan. 6 or the America of Jan. 5?

    10:15

  • Joe on second Jan. 6 hearing: The people testifying were closest to Trump

    06:04

  • George Conway: Trump does everything you tell your children they shouldn't do

    08:17

  • Capitol police officer: I can assure you January 6 wasn't a tour

    05:42

  • Can the January 6 Committee do Republicans a favor?

    05:32

  • Bleak inflation report ramps up pressure on White House

    07:54

  • Richard Haass: With military help, I think Ukraine can hold off the Russians

    07:57

  • Joe on new framework deal: Progress is small, but it is progress

    07:58

  • Steve Rattner: Two-thirds of inflation came from life necessities

    06:33

  • Jan. 6 committee member says Monday hearing looking at those who told Trump he lost

    05:32

  • Sen. Murphy: We reached a compromise that will save lives

    09:46

Morning Joe

Fewer Americans blaming Trump for January 6, polling shows

06:25

New Politico/Morning Consult polling shows fewer Americans now are blaming Trump for the events of January than did in January 2021.June 15, 2022

  • Rep. Schiff: Did the Jan. 6 Committee wait too long? No, investigations have a pace of their own

    05:54

  • Biden is calling on oil producers to produce more, says Energy Secretary

    06:44

  • President Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Fewer Americans blaming Trump for January 6, polling shows

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: President Biden to visit Saudi Arabia in July

    05:57

  • Party has 'embraced fantasy over facts,' says former House member on leaving GOP

    09:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All