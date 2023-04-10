IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The political quicksand quickens for Republicans over abortion

    11:04

  • How young voters are proving crucial in an 'off-off year'

    11:13
  • Now Playing

    Leaked Pentagon documents show U.S. spying on Russia

    08:11
  • UP NEXT

    David Ignatius: Biden needs to articulate his goals with Russia, China more clearly

    03:12

  • Polarization, shifting boundaries have cut swing seats in half: report

    05:47

  • WH 'disagrees strenuously' with Texas judge's decision on abortion pill

    04:09

  • Jen Palmieri: Donald Trump knows he's vulnerable

    08:23

  • 'Stop attacking Gov. DeSantis': GOP focus group has advice for Trump

    09:26

  • Number of Americans supporting decision to charge Trump rises

    07:01

  • Texas man convicted of killing protester at 2020 BLM rally could be pardoned

    02:22

  • Taiwan reports 70 Chinese warplanes and 11 ships in surrounding waters

    04:09

  • 45 percent of girls who use TikTok say they feel 'addicted' to it: Report

    06:11

  • How scientists are learning how to program human life

    06:11

  • Former Manhattan Assistant DA: 'A very, very solid case' against Trump

    04:05

  • Congressional Black Caucus calls for expelled state reps. to be reinstated

    08:04

  • A discussion on Passover, Easter and Ramadan

    10:59

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin on expulsion: These events becoming turning points

    02:32

  • House GOP subpoenas ex-prosecutor in probe of Trump indictment

    07:04

  • I'm exhausted but hopeful: Black lawmaker discusses expulsion

    06:41

  • Charlie Sykes: The stupidity of Tennessee expulsion 'it burns'

    10:51

Morning Joe

Leaked Pentagon documents show U.S. spying on Russia

08:11

Dozens of leaked Defense Department classified documents posted online reveal details of U.S. spying on Russia’s war machine in Ukraine and secret assessments of Ukraine’s combat power, as well as intelligence gathering on America’s allies, including South Korea and Israel. Marc Polymeropoulos and David Ignatius discuss.April 10, 2023

  • The political quicksand quickens for Republicans over abortion

    11:04

  • How young voters are proving crucial in an 'off-off year'

    11:13
  • Now Playing

    Leaked Pentagon documents show U.S. spying on Russia

    08:11
  • UP NEXT

    David Ignatius: Biden needs to articulate his goals with Russia, China more clearly

    03:12

  • Polarization, shifting boundaries have cut swing seats in half: report

    05:47

  • WH 'disagrees strenuously' with Texas judge's decision on abortion pill

    04:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All