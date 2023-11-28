IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lawyers must rise to meet the Trump threat, conservative attorneys argue

Morning Joe

Lawyers must rise to meet the Trump threat, conservative attorneys argue

10:02

The newly-formed Society for the Rule of Law is an organization of conservative lawyers defending U.S. democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law. Retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig joins Morning Joe to discuss the group's latest column in the New York Times on the threat posed by a possible second Trump term.Nov. 28, 2023

