BREAKING: ISIS 'Beatle' El Shafee Elsheikh sentenced to life for torturing and murdering American hostages

Morning Joe

Lawyer rejected offer to join Trump's legal team and here's why

09:31

Former Watergate prosecutor, criminal defense attorney Jon Sale, was approached by Trump's legal team to join the classified documents case, and Sale explains why he declined.Aug. 19, 2022

