Morning Joe

Lawrence O'Donnell: Trump is the great leaker of all things on the Trump side

10:33

Attorneys for Donald Trump met with officials at the Justice Department on Monday morning, the week the grand jury investigating the former president's handling of classified documents is expected to meet again. The Morning Joe panel discusses the meeting and Trump's remarks on social media.June 6, 2023

