  • Trump headed to New York Monday ahead of arraignment

  • Billy Porter: My tour is a celebration of life, hope, joy

    Lawrence O'Donnell: This is the first time in Trump's life his speech can be controlled in some way

    The Atlantic: Trump's GOP rivals are missing an obvious opportunity

  • Tornadoes kill at least 32 people across seven states

  • Trump says Putin will 'ultimately' take over all of Ukraine

  • Rep. Taylor Greene calls Democrats 'pedophiles' on 60 Minutes

  • Tennessee governor proposes putting armed guard in public schools

  • Prosecutors probing second alleged Trump hush money deal, according to report

  • 'I must confess, I went rogue': Senate chaplain calls on lawmakers to do more

  • This is a 'nonpartisan, apolitical pursuit of facts,' says House member

  • Bob Woodward: This will take months to a year to resolve

  • Michael Beschloss: Are we going to live in a system of mob rule?

  • Law enforcement in New York prepares for possible protests

  • Why Trump may surrender and not fight extradition

  • Michael Beschloss: Where in history have we heard defendants like Trump call for demonstrations?

  • Rev. Al: DA Bragg is not motivated by politics

  • Mike Pence says no man is above the law and then questions indictment

  • Joe: These are very perilous times; there is so much at stake

  • Trump immediately begins fundraising off his indictment

Morning Joe

Lawrence O'Donnell: This is the first time in Trump's life his speech can be controlled in some way

Former President Trump is headed to New York City on Monday ahead of his arraignment, and 'Last Word' host Lawrence O'Donnell joins Morning Joe to give his thoughts on what could happen if a judge issues a gag on Trump's public remarks and the possibility of protests.April 3, 2023

