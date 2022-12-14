Lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok

Former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs, joins Morning Joe to discuss a new bill from a bipartisan group of lawmakers would ban TikTok in the U.S. Statement from TikTok: "It is troubling that rather than encouraging the Administration to conclude its national security review of TikTok, some members of Congress have decided to push for a politically-motivated ban that will do nothing to advance the national security of the United States. TikTok is loved by millions of Americans who use the platform to learn, grow their businesses, and connect with creative content that brings them joy. We will continue to brief members of Congress on the plans that have been developed under the oversight of our country's top national security agencies—plans that we are well underway in implementing—to further secure our platform in the United States." Dec. 14, 2022