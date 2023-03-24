Lawmaker compares Parkland father's outburst to Jan. 6 rioters

Manuel Oliver, the father of a victim of the Parkland school shooting, was arrested on Capitol Hill for shouting at a Republican lawmaker during a hearing on gun regulations. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a survivor of gun violence, tweeted a video of officers detaining Oliver after he interrupted Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX), who was arguing that guns are "merely a tool" and shouldn't be banned. Fallon then mockingly equated the disruption with the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. March 24, 2023