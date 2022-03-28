Law students shout down speakers, sparking freedom of speech debate
09:00
The dean of Berkeley Law, Erwin Chemerinsky, co-writes in a new Washington Post column about two recent incidents at law schools where protesting students sought to keep invited speakers from addressing their audiences and why he finds it troubling. Professor Eddie Glaude Jr. joins Morning Joe to discuss.March 28, 2022
