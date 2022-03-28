IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Law students shout down speakers, sparking freedom of speech debate

09:00

The dean of Berkeley Law, Erwin Chemerinsky, co-writes in a new Washington Post column about two recent incidents at law schools where protesting students sought to keep invited speakers from addressing their audiences and why he finds it troubling. Professor Eddie Glaude Jr. joins Morning Joe to discuss.March 28, 2022

