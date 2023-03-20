IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Law enforcement planning for possible Trump indictment

Morning Joe

Law enforcement planning for possible Trump indictment

09:36

Former President Trump said over the weekend that "illegal leaks" had indicated that he would be arrested Tuesday. In posts on Truth Social, Trump referred to reports that he could soon face possible criminal charges in New York relating to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 20, 2023

