  • Joe: There is no post-truth world when it comes to the court system

    07:53
  • Now Playing

    Law enforcement bracing for possible pro-Trump protests

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    Trump, DeSantis strike a John Birch key in what they say, says author

    07:05

  • Ian Bremmer: Russia will lose on the global stage even if Ukraine gets its territory back

    10:02

  • 'Rise' captures the voices and stories from Iran

    04:09

  • School districts name social media companies in mental health lawsuits

    10:29

  • One man's story of sabotaging Carter's re-election

    09:00

  • Chris Matthews: After all this is over, I want Trump indicted for Jan. 6

    05:09

  • Richard Engel: There are many signs of hope in Iraq

    08:04

  • Law enforcement planning for possible Trump indictment

    09:36

  • Chuck Rosenberg: I don't expect an arrest of Trump

    03:18

  • McCarthy urges against protests if Trump is indicted

    03:54

  • Marc Polymeropoulos: Remembering my CIA service in Iraq

    10:08

  • What US allies overseas think when Trump pushes dystopian view

    08:47

  • Poland to provide Ukraine with four MiG-29 fighter jets

    05:37

  • Anand Giridharadas: Silcon Valley has a decision to make

    10:43

  • Should Pence be praised for doing the bare minimum on Jan. 6?

    09:43

  • Joe: Trump's vision of America is being a Putin-like leader

    12:22

  • DeSantis and Trump are in a tight two-way race in Florida 2024 matchup

    05:55

  • A college student's struggle with mental health at the heart of 'The Year Between'

    06:28

Morning Joe

Law enforcement bracing for possible pro-Trump protests

05:59

Law enforcement agencies are preparing for the possibility of a Manhattan grand jury indicting former President Trump and the protests that could come as a result. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 21, 2023

