IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia unleashes deadly strikes on cities across Ukraine after Crimea bridge attack

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Lauren Leader: Why the rollback of reproductive rights in the U.S. undermines democracy

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    'The Trumpiest time in American history before Trump'

    06:42

  • Dems know how to 'beat this craziness,' says Arizona House member

    05:54

  • 'People are tired of the extremism': Dem candidate running to unseat Stefanik

    05:30

  • Journalist on her five decades of writing about black lives

    08:18

  • Joe: Sen. Tuberville was using a racist attack without using the racist term

    07:38

  • Steve Rattner: The good news and bad news in September jobs report

    06:53

  • Joe: This is what Trump's GOP supports in '22; I've never seen anything like it

    07:52

  • 'Citizens in Kyiv huddled in the subway': Explosions rock Ukraine capital

    03:00

  • Arizona faces 'very real possibility' election-denying Lake could win

    07:22

  • 'Let's Be Frank' is a daughter's tribute to her late father

    06:06

  • 'Adrift' looks at an America at a crossroads

    08:37

  • Historic search-and-rescue underway in Florida

    03:34

  • Huma Abedin on personal growth: Consider doing the thing that scares you the most

    06:09

  • Senator questions if U.S. should be trusting Saudi Arabia with critical decisions

    04:49

  • How a fired professor's example shows what's wrong with academia

    07:00

  • Makeup legend Bobbi Brown: 'I don't regret anything'

    08:14

  • Tom Ricks: The civil rights movement had the moral authority

    12:38

  • Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy

    05:33

Morning Joe

Lauren Leader: Why the rollback of reproductive rights in the U.S. undermines democracy

06:33

All In Together's Lauren Leader joins Morning Joe to discuss the fight for equality in Iran and why she says Iranian women fight knowing that their freedom, equality, and power is fundamental to democracy — not just for them, but for all and why that’s also true in the United States.Oct. 10, 2022

  • Russia unleashes deadly strikes on cities across Ukraine after Crimea bridge attack

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Lauren Leader: Why the rollback of reproductive rights in the U.S. undermines democracy

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    'The Trumpiest time in American history before Trump'

    06:42

  • Dems know how to 'beat this craziness,' says Arizona House member

    05:54

  • 'People are tired of the extremism': Dem candidate running to unseat Stefanik

    05:30

  • Journalist on her five decades of writing about black lives

    08:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All