IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump shares QAnon post in social media tirade

    07:16

  • 'Laughs and tribulation' in the final season of 'Breeders'

    06:35

  • Jason Isbell: As a musician, I'm trying to let people know they're not alone

    08:43

  • Nikki Haley says she'll support Trump if he's the nominee

    04:28
  • Now Playing

    Lauren Leader: Is VP Harris doing such a terrible job or is she on the receiving end of ingrained bias? 

    08:48
  • UP NEXT

    Morgan Stanley says 'Bidenomics' helps U.S. economy

    05:15

  • 'I didn't do it': DeSantis distances himself from Florida's new teaching standards

    07:23

  • Republican to lead war powers negotiations in the House

    05:27

  • Cillian Murphy: Being in 'Oppenheimer' was an absolute gift

    08:34

  • Robert Downey Jr.: 'Oppenheimer' a great history lesson and cinematic experience

    06:17

  • The dangers of RFK Jr. using antisemitic tropes

    07:52

  • Republican senator releases FBI memo with unverified claims about Bidens

    04:59

  • Mar-a-Lago documents case to begin May 2024

    02:20

  • Iconic singer Tony Bennett dies at 96

    06:58

  • 'When Black America wins, America wins': Group aims to mobilize Black voters

    04:08

  • VP Harris will visit Florida to speak out against state's new Black history standards

    06:54

  • Biden would benefit from third-party ticket in 2024, polling shows

    10:33

  • Trump says it would be 'very dangerous' if Jack Smith sends him to jail

    05:21

  • 'Here Lies Love' uses disco to tell the story of a dictatorship

    08:14

  • Sen. Durbin: Bill on SCOTUS code of conduct gets down to the basics

    07:50

Morning Joe

Lauren Leader: Is VP Harris doing such a terrible job or is she on the receiving end of ingrained bias? 

08:48

Vice President Kamala Harris made history again recently but not just because she cast more tie break votes than any previous vice president. She became the most unpopular vice president in recent history. Yet Lauren Leader writes in The Hill that Harris is far from the worst VP.July 24, 2023

  • Trump shares QAnon post in social media tirade

    07:16

  • 'Laughs and tribulation' in the final season of 'Breeders'

    06:35

  • Jason Isbell: As a musician, I'm trying to let people know they're not alone

    08:43

  • Nikki Haley says she'll support Trump if he's the nominee

    04:28
  • Now Playing

    Lauren Leader: Is VP Harris doing such a terrible job or is she on the receiving end of ingrained bias? 

    08:48
  • UP NEXT

    Morgan Stanley says 'Bidenomics' helps U.S. economy

    05:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All