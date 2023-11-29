IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: 'Open question' what comes after pause in fighting

    04:50

  • Rosalynn Carter to be laid to rest in her hometown of Plains, Georgia

    02:28
  • Now Playing

    Latino voters prioritize inflation and economy in 2024, new polling shows

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    'A ceasefire isn't what we need': China and Israel at odds over a possible full ceasefire

    03:57

  • Cheney identifies Congressman who called Trump 'Orange Jesus' in new book

    03:19

  • 'Trump's not eating': New Cheney book reveals why McCarthy visited Trump after Jan. 6 

    02:55

  • Mika: Every family knows someone who's suffered like Hunter Biden has

    09:19

  • Israel-Hamas talks underway to build on temporary truce, sources say

    05:34

  • Bestselling authors Mike Lupica and James Patterson promote each other's books

    05:24

  • Chris Christie: We'll be on the debate stage in Alabama

    10:26

  • Kevin Bacon builds essentials kits for homeless, stresses need for giving back

    05:58

  • Chris Christie: Trump will be convicted this spring

    04:03

  • Hunter Biden agrees to testify before GOP-led House Oversight Committee

    02:53

  • Merriam-Webster picks its word of the year

    00:53

  • Lawyers must rise to meet the Trump threat, conservative attorneys argue

    10:02

  • 'She has an amazing family': Relatives of 4-year-old hostage speak about her release

    09:48

  • Molly Jong-Fast: Stop treating polls as actual news events

    08:24

  • Joe: Once again, Trump is going back in time and picking the wrong side of an issue

    07:01

  • 'Tangible damage done from the commutation': NYT on pardoning of drug smuggler

    08:16

  • We wouldn't have had humanitarian pause without Biden: Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu

    05:50

Morning Joe

Latino voters prioritize inflation and economy in 2024, new polling shows

08:00

New national survey of Latino voters by UnidosUS reveals that 54% of respondents rank inflation and the rising cost of living as their top concerns for the 2024 elections. While over a third believe Democrats are better suited to address these issues, only 47% approve of President Joe Biden's performance, marking a 17% drop from last year. Latino voters show a majority leaning towards supporting President Biden in 2024, with an 18-point lead over former President Donald Trump, highlighting the significance of economic concerns in their decision-making. NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford joins Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 29, 2023

  • Richard Engel: 'Open question' what comes after pause in fighting

    04:50

  • Rosalynn Carter to be laid to rest in her hometown of Plains, Georgia

    02:28
  • Now Playing

    Latino voters prioritize inflation and economy in 2024, new polling shows

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    'A ceasefire isn't what we need': China and Israel at odds over a possible full ceasefire

    03:57

  • Cheney identifies Congressman who called Trump 'Orange Jesus' in new book

    03:19

  • 'Trump's not eating': New Cheney book reveals why McCarthy visited Trump after Jan. 6 

    02:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All