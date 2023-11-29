Latino voters prioritize inflation and economy in 2024, new polling shows

New national survey of Latino voters by UnidosUS reveals that 54% of respondents rank inflation and the rising cost of living as their top concerns for the 2024 elections. While over a third believe Democrats are better suited to address these issues, only 47% approve of President Joe Biden's performance, marking a 17% drop from last year. Latino voters show a majority leaning towards supporting President Biden in 2024, with an 18-point lead over former President Donald Trump, highlighting the significance of economic concerns in their decision-making. NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford joins Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 29, 2023