    Late civil rights leader John Lewis to be featured on U.S. stamp

Morning Joe

Late civil rights leader John Lewis to be featured on U.S. stamp

The late civil rights leader John Lewis will be featured on a U.S. postage stamp next year. The Morning Joe panel pays tribute to Lewis' life and legacy.Dec. 14, 2022

    Late civil rights leader John Lewis to be featured on U.S. stamp

