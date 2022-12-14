Late civil rights leader John Lewis to be featured on U.S. stamp

Trump trails DeSantis by double digits in new polling03:01
Lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok03:34
- Now Playing
Late civil rights leader John Lewis to be featured on U.S. stamp02:23
- UP NEXT
Text messages show Trump WH engaging in wild election conspiracy theories12:34
House Covid subcommittee to hold final hearing Wednesday08:08
Cause of soccer writer's death at World Cup released02:04
Sen. Murphy: Today is a day to remember all of the good that has come since Sandy Hook11:33
Trump special counsel subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State06:41
'A whole new mystery': Inside the new 'Glass Onion'03:37
How Fentanyl became leading cause of death for many Americans06:29
Mass migrant crossing floods Texas border facilities: Report10:21
U.S. economy on a great trajectory, says senator following inflation report06:56
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas02:17
Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach dies at 6101:34
Congress produces its first-ever documentary, and it's on the economy09:18
Dr. Fauci: Disinformation can be dangerous to the health of the nation13:05
White House, Dems condemn Rep. Greene's comments on January 608:10
'This is the tip of the iceberg': New texts show GOP efforts to overturn 2020 results07:42
Joe to GOP: Get out of the far-right bubble, stop fearing those who think differently11:22
Why it's time for House Republicans to create a 'Democracy Caucus'05:39
Trump trails DeSantis by double digits in new polling03:01
Lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok03:34
- Now Playing
Late civil rights leader John Lewis to be featured on U.S. stamp02:23
- UP NEXT
Text messages show Trump WH engaging in wild election conspiracy theories12:34
House Covid subcommittee to hold final hearing Wednesday08:08
Cause of soccer writer's death at World Cup released02:04
Play All