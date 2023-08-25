Inmate #P01135809: 'The fastest booking they've ever seen'

The former president's expedited booking process at the Fulton County jail raises eyebrows, taking less than 20 minutes inside the facility. Notable for its efficiency, this fast-tracking included pre-entry data input and quick release. Other co-defendants, including prominent figures like former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark and Trump's ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, are among the latest to surrender and be released on bond. The last 2 co-defendants, Trevian Kutti and Stephen Lee, are expected to surrender before the 12PM deadline. NBC News' Blayne Alexander joins Morning Joe with the latest.Aug. 25, 2023