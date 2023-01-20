IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Lanhee Chen: Biden has done more for progressive agenda than Obama, Clinton

06:58

Lanhee Chen and Michael LaRosa join Morning Joe to discuss President Biden's first two years in office and the latest in Biden's documents case.Jan. 20, 2023

