Lack of punishment and answers from NBA after Irving tweets about antisemitic film

Fetterman maintains slim lead over Oz in new polling03:56
- Now Playing
Lack of punishment and answers from NBA after Irving tweets about antisemitic film11:26
- UP NEXT
A record number of women are running for governor04:38
Biden issued one final warning on democracy amid political violence: WH05:14
Candidate for Pennsylvania governor blasts challenger as 'dangerous, extreme'09:59
Biden calls coming midterms a 'defining moment' for democracy09:07
Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as key to overturning election results03:54
Obama goes out to make closing argument, motivate Democrats07:30
A look at the life and legacy of the Home Run King Hank Aaron06:55
Split-ticket voters could decide the midterms04:27
Obama, Biden, Pence hit the trail before the midterms03:21
Do Republicans wish the midterms were last week?06:47
To avoid conspiracies, should Pennsylvania count votes like Florida?10:25
GOP lies to its base about elections as the process becomes more safe and secure04:09
President Biden to give speech on preserving, protecting democracy00:32
Tim Ryan and JD Vance face off in Tuesday town hall05:41
Rep. Slotkin: Liz Cheney and I disagree on many issues but we agree on preserving democracy06:40
Republicans seek to repeal all the progress we've made: WH comms director04:58
Joe: Why can't most Republicans say Pelosi attack is a tragedy, bad for America?10:29
Black Democratic voters say violent crime important to midterm vote04:47
Fetterman maintains slim lead over Oz in new polling03:56
- Now Playing
Lack of punishment and answers from NBA after Irving tweets about antisemitic film11:26
- UP NEXT
A record number of women are running for governor04:38
Biden issued one final warning on democracy amid political violence: WH05:14
Candidate for Pennsylvania governor blasts challenger as 'dangerous, extreme'09:59
Biden calls coming midterms a 'defining moment' for democracy09:07
Play All