Kurt Bardella: Why aren't Republicans chanting 'Lock Him Over' over document destruction?
07:16
In light of Trump's 'document destruction,' writer Kurt Bardella wonders why Republicans aren't chanting 'Lock Him Up' and calling for hearings with anyone who was part of the Trump White House.Feb. 10, 2022
