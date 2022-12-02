IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    George Conway: The opinion on special master was just brutal

    11:58

  • Jim Parsons: 'Spoiler Alert' is a 'life-affirming, love-affirming tale'

    07:54

  • South Carolina could kick off 2024 for Democrats

    05:56

  • Joe: GOP talking to themselves; Biden has figured out how to connect Independent, swing voters

    09:15

  • Is Georgia's Brian Kemp considering a 2024 bid?

    03:00

  • Jen Psaki: Trump's tax returns are the big, white whale Dems have wanted

    08:36

  • Sen. Peters on the importance of Biden's meeting with Macron

    11:47

  • 'A whole new day at the NATO alliance'

    03:50

  • Jan. 6 Committee to release transcripts, final report before Christmas

    09:53

  • Rob Delaney on the 'raw, unvarnished pain' and love in 'A Heart That Works'

    11:50

  • Senator Baldwin: Passing of marriage bill unthinkable 'just a decade ago'

    10:10

  • Secretary Buttigieg: I'm talking with senators today about averting rail strike

    08:25

  • House committee gets access to Trump's tax returns

    01:53

  • Joe: House GOP running toward the same tornado that keeps knocking them down

    09:47

  • Barbara McQuade: Oath Keepers outcome is an important verdict

    05:15

  • New data shows Alzheimer's drug can benefit some patients

    04:58

  • Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers legendary Fillmore run gets official release

    06:24

  • Rep. Porter predicts Dems 'still being able to deliver' despite closely-divided House

    05:34

  • Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast

    04:06

  • Sen. Coons: Oath Keepers verdict was 'an appropriate outcome'

    09:54

Morning Joe

Kurt Bardella: Democrats have Republicans on the defensive

07:25

Kurt Bardella and Symone Sanders-Townsend join Morning Joe to discuss the Georgia Senate runoff and why Bardella says Democrats have Republicans on the defensive after the midterms and why it's crucial for Democrats to win in Georgia despite controlling the Senate.Dec. 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    George Conway: The opinion on special master was just brutal

    11:58

  • Jim Parsons: 'Spoiler Alert' is a 'life-affirming, love-affirming tale'

    07:54

  • South Carolina could kick off 2024 for Democrats

    05:56

  • Joe: GOP talking to themselves; Biden has figured out how to connect Independent, swing voters

    09:15

  • Is Georgia's Brian Kemp considering a 2024 bid?

    03:00

  • Jen Psaki: Trump's tax returns are the big, white whale Dems have wanted

    08:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All