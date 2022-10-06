IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Kris Jenner: The boundaries others have set for us are imaginary

09:08

Kris Jenner has been named to the second annual 50 Over 50 list. The list, produced in partnership with Know Your Value and Forbes, highlights women who have achieved their greatest success after the age of 50. Jenner talks with Mika Brzezinski about her life and career.Oct. 6, 2022

