Kremlin propaganda shields Russians from horrors of Ukraine invasion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Satellite images contradict Russia's claims on Bucha04:43
Fallout continues after Will Smith's actions at Oscars05:13
Why President Biden's base is in distress01:59
Can Ukrainian forces take fight to Russian forces before Russians start a next phase?10:39
Making the case for reform at the U.N.06:34
Vigil for MLK stands in solidarity with Ukraine06:17
Ivanka Trump to meet with January 6 committee00:36
Now Playing
Kremlin propaganda shields Russians from horrors of Ukraine invasion05:04
UP NEXT
'A meeting to decide on more sanctions': Secy. Blinken travels to Brussels05:33
U.S. sends Ukraine new weapons systems every day, says WH adviser07:39
Support growing within EU for Russian oil embargo06:28
‘Nothing but political grandstanding’: Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson06:32
Why U.S. will have to deal with 'competing realities' in Russia11:17
Donny Deutsch: Biden's job is up, but his brand is down04:54
'We have evidence' of Russian war crimes, says Ukraine prosecutor general04:36
Sen. Durbin: The theories thrown at Judge Jackson 'just don't wash'07:02
Trump goes after the 'Big 12' GOP incumbents for the midterms09:37
'We need more help from NATO': Member of Ukraine volunteer force describes 'bestial brutality'07:08
Lithuania cuts off all gas ties with Russia07:13
Rev. Al: MLK's dream moves further to realization with Judge Jackson07:58
Kremlin propaganda shields Russians from horrors of Ukraine invasion05:04
NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on how Russian news propaganda is shielding residents from the horrors of the invasion of Ukraine.April 5, 2022
UP NEXT
Satellite images contradict Russia's claims on Bucha04:43
Fallout continues after Will Smith's actions at Oscars05:13
Why President Biden's base is in distress01:59
Can Ukrainian forces take fight to Russian forces before Russians start a next phase?10:39
Making the case for reform at the U.N.06:34
Vigil for MLK stands in solidarity with Ukraine06:17